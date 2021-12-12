First Quadrant L P CA Acquires Shares of 895 Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Inogen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 38,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Inogen by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Inogen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $34.48 on Friday. Inogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $82.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.54. The firm has a market cap of $783.39 million, a PE ratio of 70.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

