First Quadrant L P CA Acquires 127 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Bunge were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 18.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $86.91 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $96.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.39 and a 200-day moving average of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.20%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $68,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.