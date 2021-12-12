First Quadrant L P CA Acquires 278 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $215.02 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.91, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.74.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,024 shares of company stock worth $39,115,145. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.18.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

