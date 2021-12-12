625 Shares in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIFS. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 50,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000.

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $392.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $371.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.08. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $210.76 and a 52-week high of $406.18.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.12 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.17. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is 6.87%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

