Highland Capital Management LLC Has $969,000 Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,182,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $822,135,000 after acquiring an additional 230,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,507,000 after acquiring an additional 499,812 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,494,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,537,000 after acquiring an additional 252,388 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,887,000 after acquiring an additional 254,873 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,575 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of ST stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.