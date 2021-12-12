Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 218 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,299,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.89.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day moving average is $95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

