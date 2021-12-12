Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $110.08 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $88.97 and a 52-week high of $111.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.70.

