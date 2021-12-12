Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on December 31st

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Maxar Technologies has decreased its dividend by 96.5% over the last three years. Maxar Technologies has a payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Maxar Technologies to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

MAXR opened at $28.61 on Friday. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $55,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

