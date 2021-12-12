Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) to report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calyxt’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Calyxt reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Calyxt will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Calyxt.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 149.78% and a negative net margin of 93.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Calyxt has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $12.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLXT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Calyxt by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Calyxt by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Calyxt by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 25,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Calyxt by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calyxt during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

