Richard Schmidtke Acquires 3,500 Shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Stock

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Director Richard Schmidtke acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $10,955.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Schmidtke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Richard Schmidtke acquired 8,500 shares of Harbor Custom Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $19,465.00.

Shares of Harbor Custom Development stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $7.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

