The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Beauty Health.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of SKIN opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71. Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $30.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 47.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

