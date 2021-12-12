Analyzing FitLife Brands (FTLF) & Its Peers

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS: FTLF) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare FitLife Brands to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

FitLife Brands has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FitLife Brands’ competitors have a beta of 1.71, meaning that their average stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FitLife Brands and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $21.74 million $8.71 million 1.60 FitLife Brands Competitors $223.88 million -$78.74 million -10.42

FitLife Brands’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than FitLife Brands. FitLife Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FitLife Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands 37.31% 39.94% 30.18% FitLife Brands Competitors -177.55% -66.19% -12.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FitLife Brands and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A FitLife Brands Competitors 232 621 586 13 2.26

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 48.45%. Given FitLife Brands’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FitLife Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. engages in the provision of nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers. Its brands include PMD Sports, iSatori, NDS Nutrition, Metis Nutrition, SirenLabs, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, and Core Active. The company was founded by Scott D. Landow on July 26, 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

