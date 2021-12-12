Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $206,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 89,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $394,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $152.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.02 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

