Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 200 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,010,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 190,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,993 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,089,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.61.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $152.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.47 and its 200 day moving average is $147.12. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $119.89 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

