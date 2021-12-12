First Quadrant L P CA Increases Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 676.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in News were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 2,486.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in News by 788.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in News during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in News by 84.9% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

News stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. News Co. has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

