Calamos Advisors LLC Has $20.48 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $20,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in 3M by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 155,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,392,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,071,196,000 after buying an additional 265,476 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in 3M by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 12,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in 3M by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $177.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.57. The company has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.15.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

