Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Celsius worth $23,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Celsius by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

Celsius stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $110.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 602.64 and a beta of 2.03.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

