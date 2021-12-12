Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $15.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,715 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

