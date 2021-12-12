JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

JBG SMITH Properties has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years. JBG SMITH Properties has a payout ratio of -290.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBGS stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.