$0.50 EPS Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,210,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $589,651,000 after buying an additional 80,390 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,661,000 after buying an additional 486,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after buying an additional 134,062 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,729,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,889,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,553,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,210,000 after buying an additional 284,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

AJRD opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.40. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $53.53.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.