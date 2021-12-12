Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to Announce -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.36). Cardlytics reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 720%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.14.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $68.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 2.43. Cardlytics has a one year low of $60.66 and a one year high of $161.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total value of $183,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 36,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.80 per share, with a total value of $2,500,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,662,274 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 139.8% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 911,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,644,000 after purchasing an additional 531,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 123.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,554,000 after purchasing an additional 384,974 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 338.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 432,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,922,000 after purchasing an additional 333,979 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 51.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 745,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,602,000 after purchasing an additional 253,936 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after purchasing an additional 181,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.