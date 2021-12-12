Head-To-Head Comparison: Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) and RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) and RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cuentas and RAVE Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cuentas -1,364.05% -111.16% -73.82% RAVE Restaurant Group 18.71% 33.14% 13.52%

Cuentas has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RAVE Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Cuentas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of RAVE Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 35.6% of Cuentas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of RAVE Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cuentas and RAVE Restaurant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cuentas $560,000.00 48.92 -$8.10 million N/A N/A RAVE Restaurant Group $8.59 million 2.56 $1.52 million $0.10 12.20

RAVE Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cuentas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cuentas and RAVE Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cuentas 0 0 0 0 N/A RAVE Restaurant Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

RAVE Restaurant Group beats Cuentas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cuentas

Cuentas, Inc. is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments. The company was founded by Arik Maimon and Michael A. de Prado in September 2005 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About RAVE Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights. The Company-Owned Restaurant segment includes sales and operating results for company owned restaurants. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in The Colony, TX.

