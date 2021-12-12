Krilogy Financial LLC Invests $202,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,972,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $163.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.68. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.56 and a 1-year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

