Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,272 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 2.4% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 88,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 3.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in General Mills by 1.6% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 32,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in General Mills by 2.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 18,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

GIS opened at $64.76 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

