Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CF Industries by 17.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in CF Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,650,950. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $61.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $68.09.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

