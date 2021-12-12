Calamos Advisors LLC Has $18.86 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $260.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

