Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 432,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,951 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $33,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Sysco by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $73.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.12. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

