Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 561 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 36.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $45.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

International Paper declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

