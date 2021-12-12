Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 725 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,216 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 659,913 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after purchasing an additional 44,741 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 769,299 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,565,000 after acquiring an additional 99,637 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 366,399 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after acquiring an additional 151,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 107,459 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LUV shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

LUV stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.08. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

