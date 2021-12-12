Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 3,270 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

