NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 439,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 117,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in NRG Energy by 42,020.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in NRG Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 27.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher Moser acquired 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of NRG opened at $38.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.86. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

