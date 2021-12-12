Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 3,860 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $211,547,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,114,000 after buying an additional 1,425,525 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after buying an additional 1,246,112 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,872,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,716,000 after buying an additional 837,732 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,276,000 after buying an additional 828,356 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $79.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

