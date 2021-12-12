Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $432.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $419.87 and its 200-day moving average is $407.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $333.77 and a twelve month high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

