renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 12th. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $481,663.55 and approximately $15,546.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00057445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.60 or 0.08103546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00079681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,329.60 or 0.99696939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002767 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

