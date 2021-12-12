bAlpha 1-Day Volume Tops $244,177.00 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for about $38.81 or 0.00079014 BTC on exchanges. bAlpha has a market cap of $698,548.37 and $244,177.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00039680 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

