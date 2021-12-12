INT Market Cap Reaches $5.24 Million (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. During the last week, INT has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One INT coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. INT has a total market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get INT alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.07 or 0.00343712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00039680 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007210 BTC.

About INT

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.