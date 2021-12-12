PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.29

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.29 and traded as low as $17.50. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 421,166 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.1188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.