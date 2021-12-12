PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.29

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.29 and traded as low as $17.50. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 421,166 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.1188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTY. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 142.9% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 62.4% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

