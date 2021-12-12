Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.06

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.06 and traded as low as $8.98. Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 1,292,072 shares.
AERI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,799,000 after acquiring an additional 690,649 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $9,460,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,350,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,616,000 after buying an additional 436,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $4,562,000.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.
