Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.06

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.06 and traded as low as $8.98. Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 1,292,072 shares.

AERI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.13 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,799,000 after acquiring an additional 690,649 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $9,460,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,350,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,616,000 after buying an additional 436,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $4,562,000.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

