STM Group (LON:STM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.45

Shares of STM Group Plc (LON:STM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.45 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 33.52 ($0.44). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 33 ($0.44), with a volume of 14,602 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £19.60 million and a PE ratio of 11.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 33.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. STM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, insider Alan Roy Kentish bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £93,000 ($123,325.82).

STM Group Company Profile

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Spain, the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.

