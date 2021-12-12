Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $233.12

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 233.12 ($3.09) and traded as high as GBX 248 ($3.29). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 246 ($3.26), with a volume of 1,038,110 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.98) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 221 ($2.93).

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £986.71 million and a P/E ratio of -55.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 233.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 233.04.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.