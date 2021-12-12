Karp Capital Management Corp Invests $385,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter valued at $202,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Garmin by 32.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 517,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,014,000 after acquiring an additional 125,869 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Garmin by 2.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 332,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 1,559.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 11,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 16.9% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 139,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRMN opened at $136.11 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.59 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

