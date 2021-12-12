Karp Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 116,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 78,113 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 165,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,886,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 21,198 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.76. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $83.55.

