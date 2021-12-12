Insider Selling: Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Sells $19,904.00 in Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $19,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 4,239 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $116,699.67.

On Monday, November 22nd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,546 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $247,321.24.

On Friday, November 19th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 7,244 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $208,337.44.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 351 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $9,620.91.

On Monday, November 15th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,887 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $108,097.47.

On Friday, November 12th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,936 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $163,240.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 6,760 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $184,750.80.

On Monday, November 8th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,481 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $147,329.28.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 2,500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $68,275.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,472 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $39,155.20.

NYSE:AC opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.91. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 591.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

