Karp Capital Management Corp Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow stock opened at $647.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.75 billion, a PE ratio of 593.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $661.46 and a 200 day moving average of $607.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

