Insider Buying: Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (ASX:FPC) Insider Purchases 13,200 Shares of Stock

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (ASX:FPC) insider Angus Geddes acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,140.40 ($10,662.25).

Get Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th.

About Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Fat Prophets Funds Management Australia Pty. Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets of across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks using contrarian approach.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.