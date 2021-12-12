Insider Buying: Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (ASX:FPC) Insider Purchases 13,200 Shares of Stock

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (ASX:FPC) insider Angus Geddes acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,140.40 ($10,662.25).
The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th.
About Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund
