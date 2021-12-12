Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $9.48 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,231,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,639,577,000 after purchasing an additional 134,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,140,000 after purchasing an additional 438,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,794,768,000 after purchasing an additional 234,970 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,565 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,916,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,573,000 after purchasing an additional 130,716 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVB opened at $244.87 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.84 and a 12 month high of $247.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.35 and its 200-day moving average is $226.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.68.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

