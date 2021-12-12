Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.30-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.9-137.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.49 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-$5.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $78.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day moving average is $69.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. Centene has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $79.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.53.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,326 shares of company stock worth $4,172,047. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.