Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Tecnoglass has decreased its dividend payment by 79.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Tecnoglass has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tecnoglass to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $890.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 3.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at $2,073,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at $239,000. 19.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGLS shares. B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

