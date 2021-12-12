Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (DDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3659 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 39.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 69.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:DDF opened at $11.09 on Friday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

