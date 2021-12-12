CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the pharmacy operator on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

CVS Health has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CVS Health to earn $8.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

CVS opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $99.13. The company has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.19.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

