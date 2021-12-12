CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the pharmacy operator on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
CVS Health has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CVS Health to earn $8.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.
CVS opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $99.13. The company has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.22.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.19.
In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
